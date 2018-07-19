Follow Us:
Thursday, July 19, 2018
Now, Punjabi too brought under ‘Parho Punjab’ project

Earlier ‘Parho Punjab’ was started for English, Math, Social Studies and Science subjects from Class 6 to 10. Now for Punjabi, students of Class 6 to 8 will be targeted.

Written by Anju Agnihotri Chaba | Jalandhar | Published: July 19, 2018 5:31:38 am
Punjab Schools, Punjab school student uniform, school student uniform, Schools Punjab Parho Punjab initiative includes Punjabi also.
After seeing poor performance of the students in Punjabi in Class 10 exam conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) this year, the education department has now brought the subject under the ambit of ‘Parho Punjab’ project for bringing qualitative improvement in ‘Punjabi subject’.

Earlier ‘Parho Punjab’ was started for English, Math, Social Studies and Science subjects from Class 6 to 10. Now for Punjabi, students of Class 6 to 8 will be targeted. The decision was also taken after a random survey in various districts across the state in which it was noticed that large number of students from these classes were not able to read and write Punjabi words properly.

This year 27,000 students had failed in Punjabi, a compulsory subject, during the Class 10 board exams. There are around 8 lakh students that will be covered under the latest move.

‘Parho Punjab’ was launched due to poor performance in English, Math and other subjects, while Punjabi was left out under the impression that did not need special attention in case of language which was their mother tongue.

