Now, Mumbai University students can see corrected answer sheets online

Mumbai University will soon make corrected answer sheets available to students online, said Vice Chancellor Suhas Pednekar. The students can view their corrected answer sheets without having to apply for revaluation.

Pednekar said the university is working on making scanned copies of answer sheets, along with the marks assigned, available to students through a portal. “We are planning to create a portal for students where they can view all their answer sheets free of cost. All they would need is a login ID and password. We will start this soon on an experimental basis,” he said.

Currently, students have to apply with the Board of Examination and Assessment for revaluation to access copies of corrected answer sheets by paying a fee.

Meanwhile, Pednekar said the university administration was convinced that the onscreen assessment system worked fine now after a flurry of reforms was introduced earlier this year. For the summer semester exam, held between April and June, around 11.21 per cent of the answer sheets remain to be assessed. Of the 16.62 lakh papers to be evaluated, the university has been able to correct 14.76 lakh papers.

Arjun Ghatule, acting director, Board of Examination and Assessment, said most of the pending papers were that of students from Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) and postgraduate students.

Even as the number of answer sheets pending for assessment was considerably lower than last time, the university has so far declared only 151 of the 490 examinations it conducted between April and June.

Most number of pending results were in the science stream. Almost 45 per cent of the students, who appeared, in the exams are yet to receive their results.

Ghatule, however, said the results of major examinations such as B Com and BA were out and the rest will be announced soon.

Pednekar said the institute is looking at ways to allow evaluators to correct answer sheets remotely. “We are checking the viability of assessing answers sheets using laptops. We are looking at the security challenges. If it works out, it will be very convenient for teachers… to correct answer sheets,” said Pednekar.

