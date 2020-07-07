Now, MCA duration reduced to be a two-year course

MCA used to be a three year course (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image) MCA used to be a three year course (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image)

The Master’s of Computer Application (MCA) programme will be a two-year course from the coming academic year 2020-21 year onwards, as per the latest guidelines issued by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). MCA used to be a three-year course instead.

“The issue regarding the change in the duration of the MCA program from three years to two years has been engaging the attention of UGC or AICTE for quite some time in the past,” AICTE said in an official notice. “Hence, the MCA course shall be of two years duration from 2020- 21,” it added.

The decision was taken in 2019 and will be implemented from the coming academic year. Thus, the students who are already enrolled will not be affected by the decision and will continue to complete their studies in the three-year format.

Read | Students unhappy with UGC’s new guidelines, demand cancellation of term-end exam

The AICTE has, however, not allowed any change in syllabus or curriculum for the new students under the two-year course, yet. This would impact the lateral entry admissions which allowed students to join the course in the second year – which used to be the penultimate year.

The decision has likely been taken due to the reducing popularity of the course. AICTE has also made several changes in BTech courses as well earlier this year. As per AICTE, engineering students will have to study Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Embedded SW, Internet SW, Mobility, Analytics, and Cloud. The emphasis will be given to interdisciplinary engineering courses moving ahead. Institutes will be allowed to launch new courses only in the emerging fields, as per AICTE.

For admission to new MCA courses, students who have “passed BCA/ Bachelor Degree in Computer Science Engineering or equivalent degree or passed BSc/ BCom/ BA with mathematics at class l2 level or at graduation level (with additional bridge courses as per the norms of the concerned University). Obtained at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the qualifying examination” can apply, as per AICTE.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd