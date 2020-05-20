IGNOU to impart degree courses online, HRD minister launches e-learning content

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank e-launches online courses for IGNOU HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank e-launches online courses for IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has kickstarted its new session and is offering several courses through the online mode. While colleges and universities across the nation are closed, the open university has redesigned the curriculum for several courses to offer them digitally.

The new offerings by IGNOU in the digital space include MA in Hindi, MA in Gandhi and Peace Studies, BA in Tourism Studies, certificate course in Arabic, certificate in Information Technology, certificate programme in Library and Information Science. IGNOU is also offering some of its services digitally now, such as e-Gyankosh – a national digital repository, Gyanvani – an education FM radio, Gyandhara – internet audio, and contents of IGNOU’s library.

These courses were e-inaugurated by the Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal through a webinar. The courses have been designed specially to conduct classes through digital modes during and post the lockdown. “India’s student population is equal to, if not more than, the population of America. In such a scenario, the online mode of education is needed to reach out to students. We have already run initiatives like National Digital Library (NDL), Swayam, Swayam Prabha, Diksha among other platforms. We are moving fast in the direction of digital education and IGNOU has also taken a step in the same direction,” he said.

While launching the course through live interaction, the minister talked about MA in Hindi and MA in Gandhi and Peace Studies specifically. About the language course, he said, “Our government aims to strengthen the Indian language including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and other regional languages. Hindi is the connecting language, which unites different parts of the country.” He also commented that the nation needs Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings of peace and non-violence.

