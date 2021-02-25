Now, GMAT aspirants can appear with Aadhaar card

GMAT exam 2021: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) today announced to accept the Aadhaar card as valid ID proof for the GMAT online exam. The exam takers were earlier required to use a passport to verify their identity, now candidates can choose either of these proofs. The online exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 8.

However, the Aadhaar card is presently only applicable for the online GMAT exam and not for the test centre exam. For the test centre, a passport is the sole form of acceptable identification. Online exam appointments prior to April 8 will still require a passport for ID, GMAC in its notification mentioned.

How to validate Aadhaar card

Step 1: Select Aadhaar card option

Step 2: Redirect to UIDAI

Step 3: Download your XML file

Step 4: Upload the XML file and selfie image

Step 5: Once verification completed, the candidate will be redirected to complete the registration process

Gaurav Srivastava, regional director – South Asia, GMAC said, “In order to provide more candidates easier access to the GMAT exam, we have decided to allow the Aadhaar, as a form of ID that can be used for the online version of the exam.”

Since the GMAT online exam launched, over 45,000 exams have been delivered in more than 150 countries, territories, and special administrative regions in support of global demand, GMAC informed.