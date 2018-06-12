Now experience student days of your parents as AMU kickstarts new ‘bonding’ course 

Aligarh Muslim University (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav.) Aligarh Muslim University (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav.)

In an attempt to bridge the generation gap between children and parents, the Aligarh Muslim University has launched a two to eight weeks Summer/Winter bonding course through which the students can experience the college days of their parents at their alma mater.

Titled as ‘Kashish: Bonding with Children of AMU Alumni/ae’, the course will be offered by all University faculties and will admit children of alumni from all over the world. The summer programme will run from August to September, while the winter session will be held between February and March.

Reflecting on the new course, AMU V-C Professor Tariq Mansoor said these courses will be launched as pilot projects with an initial intake of 20 candidates during the 2018-19 session and pointed out that it will provide opportunities of building new bonds for a bright future.

During the course, students will attend special classes in the rooms where their parents used to study, said Dr Nadeem A Tarin, AMU alumnus, educationist, philanthropist and businessman. “They will also reside in the hostel rooms, where their parents lived during their student days,” said Dr Tarin, adding that candidates will also be invited for alumni meets.

Prof Suhail Sabir, Chairperson of Alumni Affairs Committee, said that this is first of its kind programme in AMU and it will provide new innovative ways of engaging with the alumni.

The course will have extracurricular and volunteering activities, attending classes under faculty coordinators, foundation courses in Urdu language, special classes on Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and his legacy, history of MAO College and Aligarh Movement, activities conducted by Cultural Education Centre and sports events organised by the University Games Committee.

The application forms for the summer course are available on the ‘Kashish’ tab at Alumni home page of http://www.amu.ac.in till July 15. The course begins from August 16.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd