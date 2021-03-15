CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to postgraduate degree: UGC

Students who qualify for the Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS), or Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA) exams will be treated equivalent to postgraduate degree holders.

The company secretary degree holder will now get an opportunity to pursue PhD in commerce and allied disciplines. According to ICSI, the course content has been designed to keep pace with the changing dynamics of global governance framework.

The University Grants Commission @ugc_india has resolved that CA Qualification will be treated equivalent to PG Degree based on requests submitted from @theicai. This will not only help CA’s for pursuing higher studies but will also facilitate the mobility of Indian CAs globally pic.twitter.com/rYKvCVOD1t — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) March 15, 2021

“The institute also has a full-fledged academic and research wing that enhances the acumen and expertise of its members and students and encourages them to undertake research in crucial areas like corporate governance, company law, CSR, tax laws, securities laws, capital market, finance, accounting, economic and other commercial laws etc,” as per ICSI.

#UGC recognises #CompanySecretary Qualification as equivalent to PG Degree based on representations submitted by #ICSI. This will leverage the #CS Profession across the globe. #ICSI is thankful to #UGC for acceding to its request. pic.twitter.com/AXd8sWETEE — The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) March 15, 2021

CS Nagendra D Rao, president, the ICSI said, “This recognition will open up another world of opportunities for company secretaries. Such recognitions reaffirm the fact that with the increasing focus on good governance, the demand for Company Secretaries, as skilled professionals, is both ubiquitous and inevitable.