Monday, March 15, 2021
CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to postgraduate degree: UGC

The company secretary degree holder will now get an opportunity to pursue Ph.D. in commerce and allied disciplines. According to ICSI, the course content has been designed to keep pace with the changing dynamics of global governance framework

Updated: March 15, 2021 8:05:34 pm
ugc 1200UGC office in New Delhi. Representational image/ file

Students who qualify for the Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS), or Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA) exams will be treated equivalent to postgraduate degree holders.

The company secretary degree holder will now get an opportunity to pursue PhD in commerce and allied disciplines. According to ICSI, the course content has been designed to keep pace with the changing dynamics of global governance framework.

“The institute also has a full-fledged academic and research wing that enhances the acumen and expertise of its members and students and encourages them to undertake research in crucial areas like corporate governance, company law, CSR, tax laws, securities laws, capital market, finance, accounting, economic and other commercial laws etc,” as per ICSI.

CS Nagendra D Rao, president, the ICSI said, “This recognition will open up another world of opportunities for company secretaries. Such recognitions reaffirm the fact that with the increasing focus on good governance, the demand for Company Secretaries, as skilled professionals, is both ubiquitous and inevitable.

