Now, Class 10 students can apply for ICAI CA foundational course

ICAI CA foundation course application open from class 10 onward (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational)

Now, class 10 students would be eligible to apply for CA foundational. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) claims to have received approval from the government for amending the entry requirement for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) courses. Under the new requirement, class 10 students can apply for the foundation courses of ICAI. Until now, students who clear class 12 were eligible to apply for the course.

Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI said: “The Institute has recently got the approval of Government of India for amending the Regulations 25E, 25F & 28F of Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988 which now enables a candidate to provisionally register in the Foundation Course of ICAI after passing class 10 examinations. However, provisional admission to Foundation course will only be regularised once the candidate clears class 12 exams.”

Read | ICAI offers new-age, traditional courses free online; here’s a list

Students who provisionally register in the foundation course after passing the class 10 exam will have more time during class 11 and 12 to acquire requisite techniques to appear for CA foundation exams. However, only those students will be allowed to appear for the foundation exam held in May/June, who appeared in the class 12 exam in February or March, as per the official statement by ICAI.

The early entry will allow students to complete the CA course and become Chartered Accountant, six months in advance, due to early admission, claims ICAI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd