From this academic year, schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will teach Artificial Intelligence (AI), design thinking, physical activity trainer as part of skill courses. These courses will be available from class 11 onward. CBSE already offers 17 skill subjects at secondary level and 37 skill Subjects at senior Secondary level.

Claiming that a broad-based education is necessary for students to thrive in fast-changing world, CBSE said that the gap-between curricular and extra-curricular needs to be filled. “Mainstreaming all forms of learning and skills will integrate not just hands-on skilling component but also theoretical knowledge, attitudes and mindsent, and sofst ksills that are required for particialr occupation,” the board said in an official curriculum.

Recently, CBSE also introduced ‘applied mathematics’ for students in class 11 and 12. This teaches about use and application of math beyond science. It is also available for students who have opted for basic math in class 10. All these courses will be available to students from coming academic year 2021 onward.

These courses have been introduced as skill subjects. As per the rule, if any student fails in any one of the three elective subjects — science, mathematics and social science — then it will be replaced by the skill subject or the sixth subject and result of class 10 will be computed based on best five subjects. For class 12, these subjects are offered as electives.

