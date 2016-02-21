Now an app for classes 8th to 12th by IIT, BITS tutors

The service, available 24X7, covers Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry for students of Classes VIII to XII, covering school examinations of all Boards and State/National Entrance tests. The service, available 24X7, covers Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry for students of Classes VIII to XII, covering school examinations of all Boards and State/National Entrance tests.

With Board exams and entrance tests around the corner, students grappling with knotty physics, chemistry and math problems can get one-to-one tutoring from some of the brightest minds in the country for free with the help of a new smartphone app.

HashLearn Now, an Android app developed by a Bengaluru-based education technology startup, allows students to connect instantly and have their subject-related doubts removed by tutors from prestigious institutions such as the IIT and BITS.

The service, available 24X7, covers Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry for students of Classes VIII to XII, covering school examinations of all Boards and State/National Entrance tests.

HashLearn Now follows a simple process: the student chooses a topic and uploads an image of the problem they want resolved to start the session; almost instantly they are connected to the subject matter expert; after the problem is resolved and the session closed, they can rate their tutors.

The app also contains thousands of free practice questions for students to hone their skill. It has already been downloaded by thousands of students on Google Play Store since its launch. The app can also be downloaded by giving a missed call to 76761-87100 or by SMSing ‘GETNOW’ to 56263.

Founded by education entrepreneur Jayadev Gopalakrishnan and technologist Gokul Janga, HashLearn specialises in building products around education, with current focus on the test preparation market.

In light of the upcoming exam season, the service is being offered for free for one month to all students who sign up until March 31 to help them with their revisions; but HashLearn Now promises to keep its premium offering very competitive, with simple monthly subscription models that cost users far less than hiring a conventional private tutor.

“Our vision is to provide a high-quality private tutor to every student at scale, on-demand and at an affordable price – the holy grail of test prep,” says Jayadev Gopalakrishnan, the CEO of HashLearn. “Private one-on-one tutoring is affordable only to a privileged few in India and quality issues are a big concern. For those who attend conventional coaching classes, the issues include lack of personalization and the unavailability of the tutor to solve individual doubts. HashLearn Now addresses all of that at the click of a button.”

He says HashLearn has a rigorous selection process for its tutors who are hand-picked from the country’s foremost technology institutions. “These are bright minds that have already made it to institutions such as IIT and BITS, they understand the exam requirements, and, more importantly, they relate to the aspirants very well because they have been there, done that.”

Another key differentiator, he says, is that students are connected to topic-specialists, and not subject generalists, thereby ensuring the best fit.

