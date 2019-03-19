Now artificial intelligence, yoga to be part of CBSE syllabus

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an optional sixth subject for class 11 students from academic session 2109-20 onwards. Further, an AI ‘inspire module’ of 12 hours will be introduced for class 8 students. The CBSE in an official circular said that the AI “will be the power that will fuel the future global digital economy” and the move is aimed to make India’s next generation to be “AI ready.”

Apart from artificial intelligence, subjects such as yoga, early childhood education will also be introduced as electives. Under the early childhood education subject, said CBSE, students will be prepared to teach children of nursery and kindergarten classes through Montessori, happy education or another system of child-centric education.

A total of 42 electives are introduced by the board.

The board had also introduced various ‘skill subjects’ which are applicable from class 8 onwards. These subjects include automotive, introduction to financial marketing, media et al. According to CBSE, 6.5 lakh students have opted for these subjects across 6,543 schools.

The elective subjects act sixth subjects since best of five marks are calculated to create a score, in case a student secures less marks in core five subjects, the marks of the sixth subject will be included.

If schools have to introduce skill courses to their students, they will have to apply at the official CBSE website. The last date to apply for these courses is May 31, 2019.

For introducing skill subject(s) in class 11, schools need to download the form from cbse.nic.in and send to head office. The fee will be applicable to schools for introducing these courses.