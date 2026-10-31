School Holidays in November 2026: Diwali, Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti; check full list

The month of November 2026 comes in the middle of India’s festive season, which saw Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations across the country, including Mysuru Dasara, Telangana’s Bathukamma and Tamil Nadu’s Golu festivities. With the onset of November, students can look forward to another set of holidays, including Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Several of these festivals fall on weekdays, giving students in some states additional breaks from regular classes.

November 2026 School Holidays: Full List

Here is a list of festivals which may see holidays in schools during November 2026-

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Date Day Festival / Occasion States / Regions November 1 Sunday Kannada Rajyotsava / Haryana Day Karnataka, Haryana November 6 Friday Dhanteras Observed across India; not a universal school holiday November 8 Sunday Diwali / Deepavali / Naraka Chaturdashi Across India November 9 Monday Govardhan Puja / Annakut Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and other states November 11 Wednesday Bhai Dooj / Bhaiya Dooj Several northern and western states November 14 Saturday Children’s Day School celebrations across India; not a general holiday November 15 Sunday Chhath Puja Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Delhi November 16 Monday Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day Uttar Pradesh November 24 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti / Gurpurab / Kartik Purnima Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and several other states

What are the festivals and holidays in November 2026?

Kannada Rajyotsava (November 1)

Kannada Rajyotsava marks the formation of Karnataka state on November 1, 1956. It celebrates the state’s language, culture and heritage.