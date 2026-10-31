School Holidays in November 2026: Diwali, Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti; check full list

The month of November 2026 comes in the middle of India’s festive season, which saw Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations across the country, including Mysuru Dasara, Telangana’s Bathukamma and Tamil Nadu’s Golu festivities. With the onset of November, students can look forward to another set of holidays, including Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti.
Several of these festivals fall on weekdays, giving students in some states additional breaks from regular classes.
November 2026 School Holidays: Full List
Here is a list of festivals which may see holidays in schools during November 2026-
|Date
|Day
|Festival / Occasion
|States / Regions
|November 1
|Sunday
|Kannada Rajyotsava / Haryana Day
|Karnataka, Haryana
|November 6
|Friday
|Dhanteras
|Observed across India; not a universal school holiday
|November 8
|Sunday
|Diwali / Deepavali / Naraka Chaturdashi
|Across India
|November 9
|Monday
|Govardhan Puja / Annakut
|Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and other states
|November 11
|Wednesday
|Bhai Dooj / Bhaiya Dooj
|Several northern and western states
|November 14
|Saturday
|Children’s Day
|School celebrations across India; not a general holiday
|November 15
|Sunday
|Chhath Puja
|Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Delhi
|November 16
|Monday
|Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day
|Uttar Pradesh
|November 24
|Tuesday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti / Gurpurab / Kartik Purnima
|Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and several other states
What are the festivals and holidays in November 2026?
Kannada Rajyotsava (November 1)
Kannada Rajyotsava marks the formation of Karnataka state on November 1, 1956. It celebrates the state’s language, culture and heritage.
Dhanteras (November 6)
Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. It is associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari.
Diwali (November 8)
Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is the festival of lights, celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. It is observed with the lighting of diyas, prayers and festive celebrations.
Govardhan Puja (November 9)
Govardhan Puja commemorates Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Vrindavan from torrential rains. It is also known as Annakut, referring to the food offerings made to the deity.
Bhai Dooj (November 11)
Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. It is also known as Bhaiya Dooj in northern India and Bhau Beej in Maharashtra.
Children’s Day (November 14)
Children’s Day is celebrated in India on the birth anniversary of the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to mark his association with children and their welfare.
Chhath Puja (November 15)
Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun.
Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day (November 16)
The day commemorates Uda Devi, a freedom fighter who fought against British rule during the Revolt of 1857.
Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 24)
Also known as Gurpurab, Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and the first Sikh Guru. The occasion is observed with prayers, kirtans and processions.
Note that the school holidays may vary across states and regions depending on local practices and individual school policies.