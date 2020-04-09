Notices issued to 3 private schools for demanding fees

The Education department on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to three more private schools in Mohali district for demanding fees during the lockdown period by defying government directions

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that Doon International School, ATS Valley School, Dera Bassi, and Lawrence Senior Secondary School, Mohali, were issued notices.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.