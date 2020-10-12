Not STEM, Indian teens want to study financial planning, how to recover from failure: Report

Most teenagers in India wanted to learn entrepreneurship (Representational image/ Pixabay)

Most of the school-going students wish to learn newer and rather unexplored courses which are different from the existing system. A majority — 85 per cent — of students in India want to study entrepreneurship, reveals a study by education-technology company Callido Learning. Students preferred the subject as they believe it would teach them about financial planning and budgeting, leadership, and how to recover from failure.

Among those who wanted to study entrepreneurship, the majority of students said they wanted to learn financial planning and budgeting (88 per cent). This was closely followed by 79 per cent of students keen to learn leadership followed by 76 per cent students inclined towards learning the art of influencing people with words, and 75 per cent of students want to learn how to recover from failure, as per the report.

Teenagers also showed interest in learning new-age skills including game design, confidence in making good decisions, technology and software, marketing, the report stated.

The study was conducted across 1400 students, 60 per cent of whom were in metros and tier-I cities. Forty per cent of the respondents were from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Respondents were aged between 12-18 and studied across IB, ICSE, and CBSE schools.

Commenting on the results of the study Sriram Subramanian, CEO of Callido Learning, said “It is no surprise that entrepreneurship ranks number one on their list. The last five years have shown us that India has the talent, infrastructure, and market available to grow global giants. Entrepreneurship is thus naturally on top of students’ minds as a way of making breakthrough successes. The level of self-awareness in wanting to develop social-emotional skills is amazing for kids as young as 13.”

