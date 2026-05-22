Not just paper setting, arrested expert had also translated questions from Botany, Zoology sections: NEET probe
This gave Manisha Mandhare access to a wider portion of the paper than previously known. CBI also found that Mandhare conspired with co-accused Manisha Waghmare and mobilised prospective candidates for whom she conducted special classes at her residence
The CBI investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak has found that one of the arrested subject experts, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, was not only involved in setting the question paper but also in translating it, it is learnt.
Arrested last week, Mandhare, a Biology subject expert from Pune’s Modern College of Arts, is learnt to have translated questions from both Botany and Zoology sections, giving her access to a wider portion of the paper than previously known.
Another arrested expert, retired Chemistry lecturer P V Kulkarni of Dayanand Junior College in Latur, was reportedly involved in translating the paper into Marathi.
CBI has also found that Mandhare conspired with other co-accused, including Manisha Waghmare and Kulkarni.
“In April 2026, she mobilised prospective NEET examination candidates through Waghmare and conducted special coaching classes for these students at her Pune residence. Initial investigation has revealed that she got full access to the question papers after she was asked by the NTA to translate selective questions,” a source said.
She provided exam-related questions or content to selected students in consideration of “substantial monetary benefits”. “She was taken to Pune to disclose all the places where the class was taken by her, where she met Waghmare, and to confront some of the suspected students,” the source said.
Apart from English, candidates can write the NEET-UG exam in 12 regional languages.
Sources had earlier told The Indian Express that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has two translators for each of the 12 languages. The subject experts involved in paper setting are also engaged in translation to reduce the number of people who have access to the question paper, sources said.
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In its internal probe before the inquiry was handed over to CBI, the agency had found that all Chemistry questions, and some from the Biology section, in the NEET-UG question paper matched with a “guess paper”. The NEET paper has 180 questions covering Chemistry, Biology, and Physics.
After subject experts suggest questions, a team of these experts combines them into question papers, and at least two are prepared. These papers are then vetted, solved, and translated before they are sent out for printing.
NEET-UG, which was held for 22 lakh candidates on May 3, was cancelled last week over allegations of a paper leak.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More