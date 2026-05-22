Not just paper setting, arrested expert had also translated questions from Botany, Zoology sections: NEET probe

The CBI investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak has found that one of the arrested subject experts, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, was not only involved in setting the question paper but also in translating it, it is learnt.

Arrested last week, Mandhare, a Biology subject expert from Pune’s Modern College of Arts, is learnt to have translated questions from both Botany and Zoology sections, giving her access to a wider portion of the paper than previously known.

Another arrested expert, retired Chemistry lecturer P V Kulkarni of Dayanand Junior College in Latur, was reportedly involved in translating the paper into Marathi.

CBI has also found that Mandhare conspired with other co-accused, including Manisha Waghmare and Kulkarni.

“In April 2026, she mobilised prospective NEET examination candidates through Waghmare and conducted special coaching classes for these students at her Pune residence. Initial investigation has revealed that she got full access to the question papers after she was asked by the NTA to translate selective questions,” a source said.

She provided exam-related questions or content to selected students in consideration of “substantial monetary benefits”. “She was taken to Pune to disclose all the places where the class was taken by her, where she met Waghmare, and to confront some of the suspected students,” the source said.

Apart from English, candidates can write the NEET-UG exam in 12 regional languages.

Sources had earlier told The Indian Express that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has two translators for each of the 12 languages. The subject experts involved in paper setting are also engaged in translation to reduce the number of people who have access to the question paper, sources said.

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In its internal probe before the inquiry was handed over to CBI, the agency had found that all Chemistry questions, and some from the Biology section, in the NEET-UG question paper matched with a “guess paper”. The NEET paper has 180 questions covering Chemistry, Biology, and Physics.

After subject experts suggest questions, a team of these experts combines them into question papers, and at least two are prepared. These papers are then vetted, solved, and translated before they are sent out for printing.

NEET-UG, which was held for 22 lakh candidates on May 3, was cancelled last week over allegations of a paper leak.