Beyond JEE Main: List of other engineering entrance exams where registration is open

The field of engineering is among the most sought after in India and each year, over a million candidates apply for the various entrance exams at the undergraduate level. Over nine lakh applied for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main in 2020 January exam alone. While only a select few get high ranks in the entrance test, the rest of the candidates are left with a multiple-digit rank and the hunt for a decent college.

Those looking beyond JEE Main for admission to courses like Bachelor’s in Engineering (BE) and Bachelor’s in Technology (BTech) can apply for other exams to increase their chances of getting admission to a good college. Here is a list of engineering exams which are still accepting applications –

AP EAMCET: The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of engineering, agriculture, and medical common entrance test (AP EAMCET). The exam was scheduled to be held in April but has been postponed. The exam is likely to be held on July 27, 28, 29, and 30. The good news for students is that the application process has also been extended and they can apply until July 15 at sche.ap.gov.in.

AUEET: The application process is open for the entrance exam for admission to Andhra University (AU), Visakhapatnam. Students who wish to take admission to the BTech, MTech dual degree course can apply at the official website, aueet.audoa.in. The last date to apply is July 5 and the exam will be held on July 7 and the result will be declared by August 14. Further, AU will hold another exam for admission to 27 Arts and Commerce courses, 42 science courses, and two science courses. The application process will be held until July 5. The exam will be held from August 7 to 9.

VITEEE: The application process is on and will conclude on July 15. Interested candidates can apply at viteee.bit.ac.in. Those selected will be eligible for admission to the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). The entrance exam is scheduled to be held from July 29 to August 2.

TMISAT: Tolani Maritime Institute Science Aptitude Test (TMISAT) is conducted by Tolani Maritime Institute (TMI) for admissions to its BTech programmes in Marine Engineering and BSc in Nautical Technology. Those interested can apply at the official website – tmi.tolani.edu. The application process will close on July 10. The dates of entrance exams will be announced soon.

There are several other exams for engineering, however, the application process for those exams has been completed. This includes JKCET, Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) exam, OJEE, UPJEE among others.

