Not just IITs, JEE Advanced score is accepted in these top colleges

JEE Advanced 2019: As the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) result 2019 has been announced on June 14, the counselling schedule will be released soon. While the JEE Advanced is considered to be the entrance gateway to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), there are many central institutes which consider the JEE Advanced score to enroll students.

Every institute will release its own cut-off to enroll students but to be considered pass, one needs to secure the minimum marks as described in the official notification released by the IIT Roorkee — which is conducting the exam this year. To be considered successful, a candidate needs to score a minimum percentage.

In case one does not make it to the IITs, also check these government colleges list

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc)

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in

Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli

Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam

In 2019, out of 11.47 lakh JEE Main candidates, 2.45 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced but only 1.73 lakh registered for the same. In 2018, out of 2.31 lakh students who qualified for the exam, 1.65 lakh candidates chose to register for it.