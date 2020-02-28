Not just affected areas, students who missed CBSE exams to get another chance

CBSE students after the examination. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) CBSE students after the examination. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked school principals to send a list of students who missed the exam held on February 26, 27 and to be held on 29. While it was earlier said that the board exams will be cancelled only for students whose exam centres fall in the violence-affected areas of Delhi, it was found that many students who reside in these areas had exam centre outside of the area.

In its latest curriculum, CBSE states, “Keeping the future interest of students in mind, the board has asked principals to send the details to concerned regional offices of CBSE of all such students who have missed out on their class 10 or class 12 exams so far in the Capital.”

On February 26, English paper for class 10 and web applications, media exams for class 12 was conducted. On February 27, English paper for class 12 was held. Further, the board has decided to cancel the February 29 Hindi exam for class 10 as well. For candidates in affected areas, the first exam will be of class 12 physics from March 2 and the date sheet will be followed thereafter.

For those who have missed their board exams, CBSE will re-conduct it. The revised dates of these candidates are yet to be announced.

This year, nearly 31 lakh registered to appear for the exam. A total of 18.89 lakh students will be appearing for class 10 and 12.06 lakh will be appearing for class 12 examinations. There are 5376 exam centres for class 10 and 4983 exam centres for class 10. Additionally, 79 exam centres for class 19 and 72 for class 12 are set-up abroad, as informed by the CBSE

Meanwhile, tomorrow is CBSE exam for class 10 Hindi. Those who are appearing for the exam can check important topics and instructions here.

