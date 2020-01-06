CAT 2019 topper Debarshi Chanda wants to pursue PhD in Economics from IIM

CAT topper Debarshi Chanda. Image source: facebook.com/ designed by Gargi Singh CAT topper Debarshi Chanda. Image source: facebook.com/ designed by Gargi Singh

In his third attempt, 22-year-old Debarshi Chanda cracked the Common Admission Test (CAT 2019) with a perfect 100 percentile. But unlike others who aim to study management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), the Jadavpur University student wishes to pursue research in Economics.

“The CAT score is required to apply for various PhD programmes in IIMs. I will do research in Economics and work for the development of the nation,” stated Debarshi.

He believes India needs proper economic reforms to overcome the severe slowdown that it is currently undergoing. “The country’s economy could not be an agenda of the government. Every government, whether it is the state or Centre, runs their own agenda with public money, which affects the country’s economy at large,” the 22-year-old commented.

Debarshi completed his BTech in Electrical Engineering in 2018 and is currently doing Masters from School of Energy Studies, Jadavpur University.

Last year, Debarshi scored 99.83 percentile in CAT, but chose not to appear for the interview round as he wanted to complete his masters first. Regarding the preparation, Debarshi said he did not follow any particular strategy. “Every day, I would solve various mock test series. Besides, solving mathematics problems and reading newspapers is part of my daily routine. I only follow Amit Sharma’s books on CAT,” revealed the topper.

This year, 10 candidates with a perfect 100 percentile topped the CAT. All the candidates are male and from the engineering/technology background. Of these candidates, six are from the IITs, two from the NITs, and one from Jadavpur University.

