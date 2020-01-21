Not happy with JEE Main score? Here are your alternatives

JEE Main: Over 9 lakh students had applied for January session (Representational image) JEE Main: Over 9 lakh students had applied for January session (Representational image)

If you are among those thousands of students who could not make it through the JEE Main, do not lose heart as there are many forts you can still conquer to achieve your dream degree. Only 2.4 lakh candidates qualify for JEE Advanced and the rest are left with state-level colleges. Since there are limited seats in IITs, NITs as well, those below 90 percentile can find it difficult to get a seat in NITs as well. Thus, it is wise to go for a second option rather than being disappointed.

Second attempt at JEE: If you think you still have a chance at JEE Main, then apply for the second attempt scheduled in April. The applications for JEE Main April 2020 will begin from February 7 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Several January exam top scorers are also planning to apply for the April session. While there are chances to improve your individual score, it is difficult to get the top rank as the marking is based on the performance of other candidates. Thus, one should always keep their options open.

State-level exams: Applications to many state-based engineering entrance exams WBJEE, AP EAMCET, UPSEE, OJEE are still open. In these exams, the number of candidates is lesser and one has a higher chance of getting the college of choice and that too, closer home. If you are not aware of your state’s entrance exam, then start researching now.

Private colleges: Apart from government colleges, many private-run institutes have a good ranking and placement scenario. While there is no single window exam for private institutes, one has to do a bit of research about the institute’s enrolment mechanism. Several popular private engineering institutes conduct their own exam including VITEEE, MET, SRMJEEE, BITS Pilani etc.

PG entrance: One can also opt for BSc or any other relevant course at the undergraduate level and shift to a high-ranking college at the postgraduate level. All the government institutes including IITs enrol students via postgraduate entrance exams. Check the entire list here.

Merit-based admissions: If a candidate scores too low and believes they would not be able to score even 85 percentile in the second attempt, it is wise to focus on board exams as many universities including MU, DU enroll through merit-based systems. One can also look at other streams than engineering; it all depends on what a student wants to pursue in a longer run.

Study abroad: If one is good at aptitude, they can appear for SAT, which is an entrance exam for several foreign-based varsities. It is conducted several times in a year. There are many scholarships and entry-points to enter a course abroad. One needs to shortlist the country, courses or both and move ahead.

Drop a year: If you are sure that engineering is your calling and none of the options above are appealing, then you can consider dropping a year. However, this should be done while keeping a plan B in mind, for instance, a diploma course or a distance programme can be enrolled in to validate the year. Or if one has to give the entire year to prepare, it should be done only if the student is sure that they can retain their focus throughout the year.

