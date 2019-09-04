Not caste, family income only criteria: Scholarship scheme expands to cover all

From a welfare policy targeting students from the Scheduled Caste, the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana has now been expanded to a free coaching service for all Delhi students with a family income less than Rs 8 lakh. The scheme was introduced last year to provide financial assistance to students from Scheduled Castes preparing for competitive examinations, and the maximum financial assistance provided to any student was Rs 40,000. On Tuesday, the Delhi government announced a cabinet decision to expand the scheme to all students who have completed Class X or Class XII from Delhi, whether they are from the SC, ST, OBC or from the general categories.

“It’s the age of cut-throat competition and children require coaching for getting admission in good engineering and medical colleges. Children born in poor families are also very intelligent, but in the absence of resources for coaching they are left behind, and only those with sufficient economic resources have access to coaching. Till now, this scheme was only for students of the Scheduled Caste category and maximum financial assistance was Rs 40,000. Today the cabinet has decided to expand this scheme in scope and duration,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Under this scheme, assistance is provided to students preparing for civil service examinations; judicial service examinations; entrance examinations for courses like engineering, medicine, MBA and law; and other public examinations for recruitment to banks and public sector undertakings.

Till last year, the maximum duration for which coaching was provided under this scheme was five months. Following the cabinet decision, this duration has been expanded — in the case of civil services and judicial services examinations, the minimum duration has been set at 12 months. The quantum of financial assistance has also been increased to Rs 1 lakh for these two categories of examinations and for engineering, medical, National Defence Academy and Combined Defence Services entrance examinations.

Last year, 4,961 students had availed coaching services under this scheme. With the expansion of its scope, the number of beneficiaries is likely to increase.

Asked which department will be responsible for implementing this scheme now that its scope and meaning has changed from welfare of scheduled caste students, Kejriwal said it would continue to be carried out by the SC/ST Welfare department.