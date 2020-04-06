Not all subjects, MP Board to conduct ‘main’ papers only

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced to conduct exams for ‘main’ subjects only. The board in a recent circular said, “it will not be possible to re-conduct all the exams postponed due to coronavirus. The Board will hold exams only for the main subjects.” Earlier, a similar method was adopted by the CBSE when it announced to conduct only 29 of the postponed exams.
The dates of the remaining exams will be announced 10 days after the lockdown is lifted. This, claims the board will help them understand the situation better. Candidates will be given ample amount of time, it added. The nation-wide lockdown will be lifted on April 14. As of now, over 4000 people in India have been affected by the coronavirus and 100 have lost their lives to it.
For high school following exams will be held –
First language – Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu
Second and third language – Hindi
For higher secondary following exams will be held
Biology
Higher mathematics
Chemistry
Economics
Geography
Political science
Book keeping and accountancy
Business economics
Corporate production and horticulture
Animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming and fishery
still life and design
History of Indian Art
Anatomy physiology and health
Element of science
First, second and third vocational courses
The evaluation process was to begin from March 21, however, it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The evaluation process, said the board will begin three days after the lockdown is lifted.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.