Not all subjects, MP Board to conduct ‘main’ papers only

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced to conduct exams for ‘main’ subjects only. The board in a recent circular said, “it will not be possible to re-conduct all the exams postponed due to coronavirus. The Board will hold exams only for the main subjects.” Earlier, a similar method was adopted by the CBSE when it announced to conduct only 29 of the postponed exams.

The dates of the remaining exams will be announced 10 days after the lockdown is lifted. This, claims the board will help them understand the situation better. Candidates will be given ample amount of time, it added. The nation-wide lockdown will be lifted on April 14. As of now, over 4000 people in India have been affected by the coronavirus and 100 have lost their lives to it.

For high school following exams will be held –

First language – Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu

Second and third language – Hindi

For higher secondary following exams will be held

Biology

Higher mathematics

Chemistry

Economics

Geography

Political science

Book keeping and accountancy

Business economics

Corporate production and horticulture

Animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming and fishery

still life and design

History of Indian Art

Anatomy physiology and health

Element of science

First, second and third vocational courses

The evaluation process was to begin from March 21, however, it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The evaluation process, said the board will begin three days after the lockdown is lifted.

