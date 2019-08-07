Not all results out, final year students at Panjab University face problems in applying further

IT IS the admission season across campuses in India but the final-year students of some post-graduate courses at Panjab University are facing a peculiar problem: Their results are not out and they cannot apply either for higher studies or jobs.

Navjeet Kaur from Sociology Department who took her final semester exams said, “I applied for non-teaching vacancies in some private colleges. But they are not accepting my application as I don’t have the marksheet of my final semester and my detailed marksheet.”

A student from Sociology Department requesting anonymity said, “I cleared UGC NET this time. There was a post at SD college. I applied for it but was not allowed to sit for the interview because result of my entire masters is not available.”

Nishant from Mass Communication Department sat for his final semester exams this time. He said, “I have suffered due to delay in my final semester examination and my re-evaluation result of third semester. I was aiming to apply for a diploma course in Canada for the September intake. The visa process requires transcripts sent by the university, but that only works if the result is declared. Confidential marksheet is of no use for me. I have suffered for the whole academic year.”

Another student from Mass Communication Department requesting anonymity said, “A lot of PSUs are recruiting this time on the basis of UGC NET. I am planning to apply in one such PSU. It is an online form but there is no option available in the form for result awaited. I could not apply in ONGC for the post of Assistant PRO because they were demanding at least a confidential marksheet of final semester by July 31. I could not provide that.”

Sabiha, a recent graduate of the Psychology Department who took her final semester exams this time, said, “I applied for the post of counsellor at a corporation in Chandigarh. I cleared all rounds but was denied the job because my MA final result is not out yet. I’m not eligible to get admission for MPhil Clinical Psychology at GMCH-32, Chandigarh.”

Another student from Psychology Department requesting anonymity said, “I’m not eligible to apply in GMCH-32 because they are demanding detailed marksheet. Chandigarh Welfare Society recently came out with a vacancy for their child helpline. I was sidelined at the document verification stage because I did not have all my marksheets.”

A recent graduate of English Department requesting anonymity said, “I do not plan to settle in India. I have recently completed my masters in English and plan to settle abroad. But I cannot proceed with the process till I get hold of my original marksheet. Universities and employers abroad demand original documents. Now I am thinking that I should search for a job here for the time being so that I do not waste my academic year.”

Parvinder Singh, Controller of Examination, PU, said, “We are doing our best to declare the results as soon as possible. All the results cannot be declared in one day. Work is in the pipeline. Results of 180 exams have been declared, 20 are left.”