Not 100% like last year: Ambedkar University lowers cut-off to 98.25%

Monday, July 09, 2018
Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), in its first cut-off released on Monday, kept its highest cut-off at 98.25% in Psychology for those from outside the National Capital Territory (NCT).

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: July 10, 2018 2:43:41 am
Beating the trend of the past few years where the cut-off for its undergraduate courses touched 100%, Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), in its first cut-off released on Monday, kept its highest cut-off at 98.25% in Psychology for those from outside the National Capital Territory (NCT).

The state university reserves 85% seats for students from within the NCT. Last year, Commerce students from outside NCT required 100% marks to get admission in BA Hons with a major in History, Psychology and Sociology. Similarly those from Science backgrounds outside the NCT needed the perfect score for BA Hons with a major in Sociology.

In 2016, the university had switched to a merit list and ditched the cut-off system, but in 2015, too, AUD had kept its cut-off at 100% for Commerce students from outside the NCT who wanted to take admission in BA Hons with a major in English, Psychology, Sociology, Social Science and Humanities.

This year, however, the University has ditched stream-wise separate cut-offs and decided to have the same cut-off for students from all streams. AUD is seen as an alternative choice for many aspirants who aren’t able to clear the sky high cut-offs at DU. While cut-offs for those outside NCT is high, those from Delhi have it relatively easy.

While those from outside NCT need 98.25% for Psychology, those from within NCT need 94.75%. Similarly, those who are interested in studying English and Sociology, and are from outside NCT, need 97.5% and 97% respectively, whereas those within NCT only need 92.5% and 92.75% respectively.

For the new courses started by the university — Global Studies, Sustainable Urbanism and Law, Politics and Society — the cut-off for those within NCT stands at 82%, 75.5% and 83% respectively. In the same courses, those from outside the NCT will need 92.25%, 89.5% and 92.75% respectively.

Admissions in the first cut-off will be held between July 10-11. AUD will then release its second list on July 11 evening.

