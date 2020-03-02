Board exams in Northeast Delhi resume today, students can choose to appear late

While board exams in the rest of the country began on February 15, in Northeast Delhi, exams for both classes X and XII were postponed till February 29, keeping in mind the violence that began on February 23. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) While board exams in the rest of the country began on February 15, in Northeast Delhi, exams for both classes X and XII were postponed till February 29, keeping in mind the violence that began on February 23. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Sunday it would hold examinations for students in Northeast Delhi from March 2 since further delay could hamper their “chances of admission in professional courses”. However, it also stressed that students who are unable to give exams would be allowed to do so at a later date.

The riots that hit Northeast Delhi last week have affected many students, with many saying they have lost their books, admit cards and uniforms, among other things, in the fire that engulfed many homes. Even those who escaped the arson said they were under trauma and, therefore, unable to study.

“The Board is of the view that further delay in conducting class XII examinations may hamper the chances of admissions in professional courses i.e. medical, engineering, law and other UG admissions. Few entrance examinations are conducted in accordance with the timelines fixed by the Hon’ble Courts and therefore dates are sacrosanct. Similarly, JEE (Main) is also scheduled from April 3-19. The Board is also clear that for candidates who are in a position to appear for the board examinations, it would be very stressful and cause immense anxiety if the examinations are further postponed,” CBSE said.

The CBSE said it was in touch with Delhi Police, and the police have conveyed that exams “can be held smoothly and safely now for those students who are in a position to appear for the board examinations”. CBSE said it has also written to the Commissioner of Police and requested him to make “adequate security arrangements in and around examination centres located in Northeast Delhi for the safety of the students”.

“CBSE is concerned about and is sensitive to the needs of both categories of students — those who can appear in the examinations as per schedule from tomorrow onwards, and also those who may face some difficulty in appearing due to difficult circumstances,” it said.

“CBSE will hold examinations of both classes X and XII in the district Northeast Delhi from March 2 as per schedule given in the datesheet. At the same time, considering the difficult situation that continues with some of the candidates, CBSE is prepared to hold examinations at a later date for such candidates who would not be able to appear for the examinations upto March 7,” they added.

The Directorate of Education and school principals will have to provide a list of all such students to the CBSE.

“Those candidates who would not be able to appear are requested to contact their respective school principals, who would then send the report to the CBSE. The board is committed to take care of the interests of all its students,” the CBSE said.

While board exams in the rest of the country began on February 15, in Northeast Delhi, exams for both classes X and XII were postponed till February 29, keeping in mind the violence that began on February 23. Schools in the area are shut till March 7.

