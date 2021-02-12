North MCD’s schools to see overhaul in teaching-learning

An ambitious plan to overhaul the teaching-learning system in over 700 schools run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) — with particular emphasis on holistic education — has received the go-ahead for implementation.

The bulk of public primary education in Delhi is carried out by the MCDs in their schools, but these are known to be starved of resources and to have several teaching-learning issues.

The NDMC has notified that its ‘Holistic Education Transformation Plan 2020’ will be implemented in all schools run by it. The office order issued by the civic body’s education department stated that detailed circulars and orders for the implementation will be issued.

Among the fundamental changes laid down in the plan is a complete change in teacher-student relationships. Under the current system, a teacher is assigned a batch of students who teaches them all subjects from class I to V.

“There are multiple flaws with this system. The learning becomes extremely teacher dependent so if the teacher is dedicated and sincere, the students benefit immensely. But in case the teacher is not as dedicated, it would affect the whole primary foundation of students. Also, the gaps between learning outcomes of different sets of students will be immense,” states the proposal of the plan.

The new plan proposes that a different teacher is made class teacher for a group of students every year, and that teachers be assigned different subjects to teach according to their interests and capabilities.

The plan also proposes an in-class teaching plan, with the entire syllabus for each grade divided into 30 weekly plans, along with teaching tools and learning outcomes. The learning outcomes for each week are to include life skills or social skills such as “gender sensitisation — treating girls as equals”, “interacting with strangers”, “ethical behaviour”, and “using a calendar, watch”, with the last period of each working day to be dedicated to these.

“As schools open, we will start with the various new initiatives under the plan. We have already divided the syllabus into 30 parts for different grades and begun assigning subjects to teachers… With time, things are changing and the current shortages that are there need to be addressed,” said chairperson of the NDMC education committee Garima Gupta.

A teacher at a North MCD school said the implementation will be difficult. “Even more than shortage of teachers, there is a shortage of supervisory staff and officials. Past attempts to have new teachers in every class didn’t take off because of the inertia in the system… I also have doubts about attempts at standardisation, because many times the push to do so puts the focus on minimum learning levels, bringing down the standards of teachers who are doing well in their individual capacities,” the teacher said.