Delhi: North body schools to get 9,000 desks, benches

The North Corporation has issued tenders to procure 9,000 desks and benches, to be distributed in over 100 schools where students have been forced to sit on the floor due to non-availability of furniture, education committee chairperson Ritu Goel said.

On November 27, The Indian Express reported that more than 38,000 students in over 100 schools under the corporation are being forced to sit on the floor or on mats as there are no desks and benches in classrooms.

Congress councillor from Jahangirpuri Poonam Bagri raised the issue in a House meeting, stating that she had been asking officials to install desks and benches in three primary schools in her constituency for more than a year but nothing was done.

Goel said that the tender has been granted and desks and benches will be available in less than two months.

She added that track suits will be given to students of classes IV and V to promote sports.

The corporation also plans to install 400 cameras in 130 of its 765 schools. “We were facing a budget shortage… this is why several schemes were not executed. Now we have decided to allocate money from the ‘capital expenditure’ fund because these projects are very important for the safety of children,” Goel said.

More than two lakh students are enrolled in schools under the North civic body. A majority of them are from poor families.