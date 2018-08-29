North Bengal University declares results of BA, B.Sc, B.Com (I/II), check at nbu.ac.in

All the students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, nbu.ac.in All the students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, nbu.ac.in

North Bengal University has declared the results of BA, B.Sc, B.Com (Part 1, 2) examinations. All the students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, nbu.ac.in. The students can also check the results through SMS, by sending their roll number to 56070.

NBU BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nbu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Apart from the official websites, the students can also check the results through the private website, exametc.com.

About North Bengal University

The University of North Bengal was set up in 1962 by an Act of the Legislature of West Bengal “to encourage and provide for instruction for teaching, training and research in various branches of learning and course of study; to promote advancement and dissemination of knowledge and learning and to extend higher education to meet the growing needs of society.” The university is setting up its second campus at Jalpaiguri besides the Government Engineering College.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd