Noida school timings changed amid heatwave; classes to run from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm

School timings across Noida have been revised in view of rising temperatures and heatwave conditions in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The order, issued by the district administration, has come into effect from April 27, and remain in force until further notice.

As per the directive, all schools, including CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board and other institutions, will now operate from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm. The decision has been taken to safeguard students from extreme heat and potential heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke. The notice, originally in Hindi read:

“In view of the health of children due to extreme temperatures (heatwave) and heat stroke in the district, the timings for all schools… are being changed.”

The order has been issued by the District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar following instructions from the District Magistrate. Authorities have directed all schools, both government and private, to strictly adhere to the revised schedule.

The move comes amid a sharp rise in daytime temperatures across parts of Uttar Pradesh, with schools adjusting hours to ensure student safety during peak heat conditions.

Meanwhile, several states have taken similar steps as the heatwave intensifies across the country. In Patna, schools for Classes 1 to 8 have been restricted to functioning only till 11:30 am till April 30, while Dehradun authorities have ordered the closure of all schools and anganwadi centres from April 27. In Rajasthan’s Sikar district, timings for classes up to Class 8 have been revised to 7:30 am to 11:30 am.

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In the national capital, the Delhi government has advised schools to provide ORS to students to prevent dehydration. In Noida, all schools will operate from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm until further orders, while the Jharkhand government has directed schools to begin early, with classes running from 7 am to 11:30 am for junior students and till noon for senior classes.