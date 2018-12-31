Nodal officer for Ladakhi students’ welfare outside Jammu and Kashmir soon

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said that a nodal officer would be appointed to ensure security of Ladakhi students studying outside the state. “A nodal officer will be appointed to ensure safety, security and welfare of Ladakhi students studying outside the state,” Malik said attending a Losar celebration at Abhinav Theatre here.

The function was organized by All Ladakh Students Association Jammu (ALSAJ) to celebrate the festival. Highlighting the significance of Losar, Governor Malik said Losar is the most significant socio-religious event of Ladakh region, marked by ancient rituals, music, folk dance, and other performing arts.

He noted that Losar symbolises throwing away of the evils and marks bidding farewell to the bygone era and welcoming a new one.

Extending Losar greetings on the occasion, Malik emphasized upon the Ladakhi students community to strive for achieving quality education and serve the society by working for peace, love, compassion which is fundamental to the celebration of Losar.

Highlighting the rich heritage and diversity of the region, the governor said Ladakh is the land of peace. “Ladakh is the home to people of different religions and we should work to strengthen the diversity which helps in flourishing the region,” he said.

Lauding the efforts of ALSAJ for organizing the function to celebrate the festival away from the home, Malik also appreciated the participants of the cultural programmes on the occasion that featured folk dance and music of the Ladakh region.