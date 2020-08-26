Nod for law university in Tarn Taran to commemorate Guru Teg Bahadur’s 400th birth anniversary

State cabinet gives a nod to setting up of the new university (Representational)

The Punjab Cabinet Tuesday gave nod to set up a law university in the border district of Tarn Taran to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

The cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, approved the ‘Sri Guru Teg Bahadur State University of Law Bill – 2020’ for presentation in the forthcoming one-day session of the Assembly on August 28.

The draft bill, prepared by the Higher Education Department, seeks “to establish and incorporate a state university for the development and advancement of legal education and for the purposes of imparting specialised and systematic instruction, training and research in the field of law and for the matters connected therewith or incidental thereto”, an official statement said.

Recurring Grant

The Cabinet also approved the release of a total of Rs 75.75 crore recurring grant for 11 more constituent colleges at Rs 1.5 crore per college per annum from the year 2016-17 to 2020-21. With this, the total number of colleges to which the state government is paying recurring grants has gone up to 30. The grant would help in the timely release of salaries to teachers, thus motivating them to continue imparting better quality education to the students.

Punjab Goods and Services Tax

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for the introduction of the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020, thus paving the way for simplification of provisions and processes to levy and collect taxes under PGST.

The introduction of the bill would not only ensure simplification of provisions and processes but also make it more user-friendly. The Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020 envisioned to provide changes so as to make the levy and collection of taxes under the GST effective and easier.

