No written ability test, interview to be held digitally, IIM-Indore changes selection process

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has eliminated the written ability test (WAT) from its admission process this year. Further, the interviews too will be held through online modes. The weightage of WAT will be given to all candidates, as per the notice by the institute.

“COVID-19 impacted our admissions process in March 2020 and we decided to shift to the online mode for conducting interviews of the remaining candidates. Since conducting online Written Ability Test (WAT) was not possible for such candidates who appeared for the online interviews, the Admissions Committee after due deliberations and considerations, has decided to drop the WAT component and its weightage for all the candidates for the PGP and PGP-HRM admissions process of IIM Indore for 2020,” the IIM said in its official statement.

This will also be applicable for candidates whose in-person interviews have been conducted. The decision has been taken by the admission committee and the institute claims, “The current situation warrants this decision in order to maintain process transparency, fairness, and consistency.”

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 was held in January, however, the final admission list has not been out as after clearing CAT candidates have to clear written aptitude test and an interview held by each IIM. The change in these criteria is likely to speed up the admission process. Several IIMs have already started their classes online.

For CAT 2019, a total of 2,44,169 candidates had applied for the exam, which is a hike of around 3,000 from CAT 2018. Of these 10 candidates scored 100 percentile. More than 115 other non-IIM institutions also accept CAT score. IIM-Kozhikode hosted CAT 2019.

