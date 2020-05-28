Term-end exams of final year students will definitely take place: HRD Minister

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in a live discussion today (Source: Screengrab) HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in a live discussion today (Source: Screengrab)

“Final exam to honge hi (will definitely take place),” said the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today during a live interaction with higher education institutes across India. He was joined by chairpersons of NAAC and UGC. Talking about one of the most pressing issues, the HRD minister clarified that the term-end exams will take place for final year students.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had suggested holding exams for all students in July, however, the HRD minister said that if the situation caused due to the coronavirus does not improve by July, then the first-year students can be promoted based on internal assessment. Similarly, the intermediate year or semester students can be promoted by giving 50 per cent weightage to internal assessment and 50 per cent to previous academic performance.

For final year students, however, the minister said that the term-end exams will be conducted. “If the situation does not improve by July then, new dates or modes of conducting exams can be thought of but the exam will take place for final year students,” he said.

The UGC had suggested earlier that colleges can also innovate in their assessment parameters. This has lead to several universities and colleges to opt for online mode of examination. Students from across India have been opposing final-year exams claiming lack of infrastructure, incomplete courses among others. Further, most universities have announced to hold exams online. This has not gone down well with teachers or students. Further, students also fear the delay in getting degrees which in turn can impact their joining their jobs.

The exams in July will be held amid tight security and hygiene concerns. Suggestions from the Ministry of Home Affairs are also being sought in this regard, informed the minister. He also said that if students have grievances they can reach out to UGC’s COVID-19 task force. Colleges and universities have been asked to conduct their own task force to quickly resolve issues caused by the pandemic. As per the academic calendar proposed by the UGC, classes will begin from August for enrolled students, and from September new batches will begin.

