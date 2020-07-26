No vaccine for loss of education: Sisodia to parents, teachers

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with parents and teachers of two Delhi government schools on Saturday for feedback on what he termed the “semi-online” mode of education currently in place. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with parents and teachers of two Delhi government schools on Saturday for feedback on what he termed the “semi-online” mode of education currently in place.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with parents and teachers of two Delhi government schools on Saturday for feedback on what he termed the “semi-online” mode of education currently in place.

He said, “Other losses caused by the lockdown will be compensated, but the loss of education is irreparable, which is why classes with the support of technology are the need of the hour.”

Sisodia also said, “Soon there will be a vaccine to cure corona, but there cannot be a vaccine for the loss of education.”

He asked parents to give their feedback on the ongoing technology-supported teaching-learning activities and also sought suggestions to improve online education. He also suggested that PTMs be held online as well. The interaction was held at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Prashant Vihar and GBSSS/GGSSS Pitampura.

Teachers of SKV Prashant Vihar said 96 per cent students of the school were enrolled in online classes and attempts were being made to contact the remaining children.

As per Delhi government’s new education model, “Children up to class 10 are given worksheets every week through WhatsApp and children whose parents do not have smartphones are invited to the school to collect printout of the weekly worksheets.” For class 12 students live online classes are conducted by teachers in 12 subjects.

“There was a time when access to education was based on religion and caste and later on financial status. It created a divide in the society,” said Sisodia.

“We bridged that by rebuilding our government schools with world-class facilities. But now, a new divide should not be created among those who have access to digital devices and those who do not. That is why we have adopted a semi-online approach,” he added.

“We did not think that we too would provide education through social media. But today, under compulsion, we launched this experiment, which has significantly reduced educational loss,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd