No UPSEE, now admissions to AKTU through JEE Main

This would be applicable from the academic session 2021-22. (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

Candidates seeking admissions to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow will have to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main — the national-level engineering entrance exam. The JEE Main will replace the state level entrance exam — Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE).

Around 1.5 lakh seats used to be filled through the state entrance test. Students who have appeared for the UPSEE till now, however, will remain unaffected by this decision. This would be applicable from the academic session 2021-22, as per the official notice released by the varsity.

Meanwhile, the schools associated with the universities will give free coaching for JEE Main. Further, the varsity suggested the students download the national test abhyas or NTA app to practice for the new entrance exam for free. NTA app was launched by the national testing agency (NTA) – JEE conducting body earlier this year to ensure students get free training for the exam despite the coaching institutes being closed due to the pandemic. The app, claims NTA, gives instant analysis to students.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.