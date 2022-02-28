No update on JEE Main 2022 schedule; aspirants hope dates don’t clash with board exams

JEE Main 2022 aspirants have been waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the schedule for the national-level examination conducted for admissions into undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs and IITs across the country.

NTA is yet to release the schedule for JEE Main 2022, whose first session was supposed to be held in February 2022. The Ministry of Education (MoE) in December 2020 announced that JEE Main would be conducted four times a year from 2021 onwards, with the first session in February and the fourth in May.

However, the timeline for the exam was severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Most students, who travelled to different cities for coaching classes, returned to their home towns as cases of Covid-19 soared. Coaching institutes and schools have now reopened just like other sectors as infections are dipping across the country and these students are once again flocking back to the cities.

Yash Raj, JEE Main 2022 aspirant from Bihar’s Patna, told indianexpress.com the lack of official communication regarding the exam schedule is making students like him jittery.

“Schools and colleges have reopened at full capacity, but JEE Main aspirants have no clarity. We kept waiting, but NTA did not release any notification regarding the February 2022 session of the exam. In March, state board exams will commence. CBSE and ICSE board exams are likely to be held in April-May. With no official confirmation, students are hanging by a thread,” said Raj, who completed class 12 from the Cambridge Public School in Naubatpur in 2021.

“Both board exam date sheet and the JEE Main schedule have not been released, and students are finding it difficult to plan the next few months. The Term-2 board exam syllabus may have been reduced by half, but the JEE Main syllabus remains the same,” said Raj.

According to reports, the number of attempts to JEE Main could be reduced from four to only two. They have also suggested that the exam will be conducted in April and May 2022. However, a senior NTA official told indianexpress.com said that aspirants must wait for the official announcement.

Saurabh Kumar, director (academics) at Vidyamandir Classes, said that the first session is unlikely to be held till March 10.

“There is no possibility of the exam being conducted before the assembly elections are over. Besides, the agency has not released any notifications. Once the schedule is announced, there needs to be sufficient time for the application process, exam centre allotment, and admit card download. If JEE Main is conducted in the middle of board exams, then it will impact students’ performance. Hence, the exam dates must be finalised diligently,” Kumar added.

Rajeev Tripathi, the former chairman of the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2020 and a professor at Allahabad’s Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNIT), said that not conducting the exam in February will impact students’ performance, but the uncertainties prevailing for the past two years have made aspirants flexible.

“Students who will appear for the engineering entrance exam this year have spent their most crucial academic years (class 10 and 12) amid the pandemic. While the students have adapted to the new normal, the exam schedule should be announced with at least one month’s notice,” Tripathi added.

Reacting to the news of the reduction in the number of JEE Main attempts, a class 12 student from a government school in New Delhi, said, “The increase in the number of attempts by the former education minister was not solely driven by Covid. The minister had said that the new format will help reduce the chances of JEE Main clashing with other competitive examinations or board examinations.”

The Delhi student also said that with the pandemic situation easing, it would not be ideal to roll back the decision of four attempts as clashing dates could still impact students.

The 19-year-old Raj also said that multiple sessions of JEE Main help aspirants assess their performance and improve without wasting a year. “It also provides sufficient time for JEE Advanced and allows us to manage board exams along with the preparation of competitive exams. Conducting JEE Main only twice without any prior information will ruin our preparation,” the student from Patna added.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal director, NV Ramana Rao, said that the delay in JEE Main is not going to impact NIT admissions.

“Even if the exam is conducted in April or May, there will be sufficient time for the institutes to conclude the admissions on time. In the pre-Covid era, everything was offline and it required more time, but now JoSAA and CSAB are well versed with taking forward the admission process completely online,” he added.