No students being forced to leave campus amid pandemic: IIT Kanpur

After the reports of IIT Kanpur forcing the students to leave hostels surfaced, the institute today issued a statement denying the allegations. The institute claimed that the reports of students being forced to leave the campus in the middle of the pandemic “are totally incorrect”.

“The fact of the matter is that no stone has been left unturned with regards to the safety and security of the students during the pandemic. In fact, 80 per cent of the students are still functioning from their respective residences and these include the students of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year undergraduate courses and some students in the final year undergraduate courses and masters and doctoral courses as well,” the official statement read.

The institute, which has around 8000 students, was completely closed since the pandemic broke out in March 2020 and online classes were conducted. From August 2020 since the situation was getting better, it was decided to open the campus in a voluntary and phased manner in batches for 300-400 students and this continued till March. The students who came to the campus were initially confined to a 14-day quarantine which was later reduced to 6 days.

From the remaining 20 per cent of students on campus, there are around 100 cases both positive and suspected of students who have been quarantined in single rooms of the two guest houses.

“They are being taken care of by the medical staff armed with all the relevant equipment like PPE kits, medicines etc and are provided with meals four times a day. Their progress is monitored on a day to day basis. In addition, we have converted our yoga hall into a 40-bed covid care centre in case of more cases,” the statement added.

The institute claims to be “sensitive to personal problems of some students and will help them in every possible way”.

“Given the alarming increase in the number of cases in the Institute and Kanpur, we have requested those students who are completely fit to return to their respective hometowns and have provided them with all possible assistance with RTPCR reports since it is the requisite of some states, flight/train reservations etc. The decision was taken since the students occupy shared accommodation where the chances of infections are very high,” the statement read further.