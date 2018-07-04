No student counselling, college admissions only on merit, says Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee

AMID REPORTS of student leaders belonging to the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) allegedly extorting money from candidates in exchange for seats in city colleges, the state higher education department has decided to change its admission policy. In a circular issued to all colleges, it stated that there will be no more counselling of students at colleges.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday announced that TMCP units in four colleges of Kolkata have been dissolved after “outsiders” were found to be trying to “influence” the admission process.

“We do not want any counselling to take place in colleges. The merit list in colleges will be created as per merit. The colleges will make public the total number of seats per subject and accordingly, the merit lists will be created. The authorities will notify students who feature in the list through SMS or mail. Those students will then deposit the admission fee online to college mentioned bank accounts within a given time. If they do not deposit the money within the given time, another merit list will be created to fill those vacant seats following the same process,” he said during a news conference.

“Verification of certificates will be done when the students join classes. If at that point in time, the certificates are not found to be in order, the admission will be deemed as cancelled. In this process, physical presence of students will not be required till they take admission,” he added. The minister said the new admission process will curb the menace of student leaders asking for money from students to get them admission in their preferred colleges despite not getting the desired marks. “The entire process will be online. We will ensure that all students who want to take admission in colleges go through a transparent process. We do not want anybody to take money from such students to suit their own interests. Strict action will be taken against those who are involved in irregularities,” he added.

The move from the government came a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Asutosh College to monitor the admission process. She had directed Chatterjee and other ministers to visit colleges and do the same.

Meanwhile, TMCP units in City College (North), Ananda Mohan College, Gurudas College and Vidyasagar College have been dissolved. “Some units of TMCP have been dissolved. Some outsiders are trying to influence the admission process to suit their own interest.

We will not let them create such a situation in colleges. There are admission committees in some colleges. We also do not want any student representatives in such committees,” Chatterjee said.

