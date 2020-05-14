No spring semester from June, IIT Bombay scraps final exam for 2019-20

The decision was made in view of not disturbing the academic calendar and causing inconvenience to graduating students. (Fille) The decision was made in view of not disturbing the academic calendar and causing inconvenience to graduating students. (Fille)

IIT BOMBAY has decided to end its spring semester as well as scrap the final examination for 2019-20 academic year. The spring semester was scheduled to begin on June 1 and go on till July 13, as per a revised academic calendar shared with students towards the end of March. This year, the institute had also advanced and rescheduled its summer vacation from April 1 to May 31.

“The current trend of the outbreak in Mumbai and across India makes the return of students to the IIT-B campus in the coming weeks and resumption of the spring semester highly unlikely,” stated minutes of the e-senate’s meeting on May 11.

It further stated that even after the lockdown is eased off, students travelling from different parts of the country and to upgrade hostels and other facilities “to handle any unexpected situation with all students on campus” are key challenges. A committee has been appointed by the chairperson senate to work on this.

The decision was made in view of not disturbing the academic calendar and causing inconvenience to graduating students. The institute had recently conducted two surveys, one for teachers and the other for students, to consider their opinions and realise the impact, before arriving at these decisions.

The final grading of all courses will be completed by June 30, and will be based on evaluation completed till mid-semester examination. Instructors may decide for an additional evaluation using a suitable online mode for maximum weightage of 20 per cent, provided all registered students can avail it. They may also consider providing a likewise opportunity to students who may have missed their mid-semester examination, the minutes stated.

Students can also opt for a special satisfactory (S) grade to replace an awarded letter grade (AA to DD). These students will get one chance to improve their grade by appearing for a 100-mark examination, which will be conducted latest by the end of spring semester 2020-21.

The institute had earlier cancelled the formal summer semester, but arranged for summer courses for students in their final year or later years, in self-study and online mode from April 1 to May 31. The summer term is not a regular semester. However, during a summer term, an academic entity may offer a course to enable students to clear backlog courses and/or regular credit courses

