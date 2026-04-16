No special classes during summer vacation, strict action against violators: Kerala Minister

He said conducting classes during this period would be a violation of rules and action would be taken against such institutions. Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi. 01.06.2019.

Kerala General Education V Sivankutty on Wednesday said that special classes during the summer vacation will not be permitted in schools and warned of strict action against institutions violating the rules. In a statement, the minister said that as per the Kerala Education Rules, summer vacation for students is mandated from the last working day of March till May and this must be strictly followed. He said conducting classes during this period would be a violation of rules and action would be taken against such institutions.

Citing the prevailing heatwave conditions, the minister said that even revised working hours have been introduced for labourers and forcing children to attend school during this period would amount to a violation of their fundamental and human rights.