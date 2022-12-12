scorecardresearch
No shortage of teachers, principals in KVs: MoS Education

A rationalisation exercise was carried out by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to ensure the availability of adequate numbers of regular teachers in the schools.

No cases of employee unrest have been reported in KVs, said Annapurna Devi in the Lok Sabha. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha/ Representative Image)
There is no shortage of principals and teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas, said Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha Monday.

Devi further stated, “Teachers are regularly engaged on contractual basis pending regular recruitment, for which advertisement has been issued recently.” A rationalisation exercise was carried out by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to ensure the availability of adequate numbers of regular teachers in the schools.

Answering a question on the purported policy paralysis as the academic performance of KVS schools has dropped from the top to the third position in the CBSE board examinations, the minister said that there was no policy paralysis and the KVS has been making special efforts to address the learning loss resulting from the pandemic. The learning recovery measures include extra classes, assigning expert teachers for personalised attention, parental engagement, use of technology, and specific instructional material and worksheet/workbooks to address the specific learning requirements of students.

On the question of whether ‘several principals were bitter and frustrated and complained of employee unrest’, the minister of state said that no such matter has been reported.

Responding to a question on the alleged lack of a scheme for career progression or a transfer policy leading to many employees spending five to seven years at far-flung centres, Devi answered that there were notified schemes for career progression and transfer guidelines for all categories of employees in the KVS.

