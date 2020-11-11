No selection test for Madhyamik, Uccha Madhyamik aspirants: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that the decision to cancel the exam was taken in consultation with the Education Department. File

Considering the Covid-19 situation in West Bengal, the state government has decided not to conduct the mandatory selection test which the Madhyamik (Secondary), Uccha Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) aspirants have to take before appearing for the board examination. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that the decision to cancel the exam was taken in consultation with the education department.

The students will now appear in the secondary, higher secondary exams directly. There are concerns among certain sections whether the exams will be held on time, the dates of which will be announced later. Due to pandemic, three papers of the Higher Secondary exams could not be conducted, and the students were awarded grace marks for those papers.

Meanwhile, the state government earlier decided to close all the educational institutes in the state till November 30. Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the government was planning to resume classes in colleges and universities from December 1, but a call on whether lessons would be imparted offline was yet to be taken. According to the minister, the decision to resume classes in schools will be taken considering all the safety factors.

