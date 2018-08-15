No scam in admissions in Anna University: Officials

Anna University campus Anna University campus

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Secretary Sunil Paliwal and Anna University Vice-Chancellor M K Surappa today rejected allegations of a scam in the admission of engineering students to the varsity’s constituent colleges. Addressing a joint press conference, they referred to reports in a section of media about the admission of more than 60 students, whose names were not mentioned in the final admission list, in 2017-18 academic year.

Paliwal said there were no such discrepancies as alleged in the reports. “…It is not a right allegation. Once you put together Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions — that is from our single-window counselling, NRI, industrial quota and people taken from other states. Then the figures will tally,” he said.

Surappa said the media reports only mention the TNEA figures and did not consider admissions made under the NRI, industrial and other quotas.

The alleged scam in the admissions has surfaced close on the heels of ‘cash-for-marks’ racket in the premier technical university.

Police had on August 2 booked 10 professors, including former controller of examinations G V Uma, for allegedly “receiving money” from some engineering students and giving them extra marks during re-evaluation. Uma had been suspended subsequently and a committee formed by the university to look into the issue.

