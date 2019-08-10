No robes, Indian attire for students at IIT-Bombay’s 57th convocation, HRD confers degrees

Students ditched the ‘colonial’ robes and were seen wearing white kurtas at the 57th convocation ceremony at the Indian Institute of Technolgy (IIT) Bombay held on Saturday – August 10. The Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was the chief guest at the event.

A total of 2603 degrees were conferred of which 385 were PhD degrees. The institute also conferred an honorary doctoral degree to Nandan Nilekani who is also an alumnus of IIT Bombay. Nilekani is co-founder and Chairman, Infosys Technologies Limited, Bangalore and former Chairman, UIDAI, Government of India. Two joint PhDs of the IITB-National University of Singapore and one Cotutelle PhD (joint supervision) agreement with Université du Quebec a Trois-Rivieres in Canada were also awarded.

While addressing the IIT-Bombay students at the convocation, the HRD Minister said that culture should be joined with education so that the individual has an enduring and firm foundation for growth.

Nishank said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of establishing India as the world leader in education in the next five years and IITs have an important role to play in the realization of the goal. He exhorted the students to “bring light where there is darkness anywhere in the world”.

On the occasion, Minister inaugurated Hostel No.18 and planted a tree on the IIT Bombay campus. Saying that little things can make a big difference, he asked the students to plant a sapling on their birthday every year and to conserve water. The HRD has launched ‘one child, one tree’ initiative for school students with an aim to plant one million saplings.

This year, four students were presented the Gold medals for their ‘exemplary performance’. The ‘President of India Medal’ was bestowed on Srivatsan Sridhar, a student from the electrical engineering. The ‘Institute Gold Medal (2017-18)’ was awarded to Shashank Vijayakumar Obla, a student from the department of electrical engineering, the ‘Institute Gold Medal (2018-19)’ was awarded to Reebhu Bhattacharyya, a student from the department of mathematics. The ‘Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal’ was conferred on Dhruti Shah, a student from the department of electrical engineering. Additionally, many more students were presented with gold medals sponsored by donors.