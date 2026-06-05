No relaxation in 75% rule for JEE admissions, says IIT Roorkee

The institute's statement comes as IIT Roorkee serves as the organising body for JEE Advanced 2026, making it the nodal authority for eligibility decisions this admission cycle.

Students hoping for relief from the 75 per cent Class 12 eligibility requirement for IIT and NIT admissions ran into a wall on Wednesday, as IIT Roorkee categorically ruled out any relaxation in the norm — even as it acknowledged the distress caused by the ongoing CBSE marking controversy and promised to work with the board to resolve matters for affected students.

“No relaxation in marks as candidates from 36 different boards are participating. We published this criterion almost in December, and last year some candidates lost IIT/NIT seats mainly due to percentages. Hence, lowering is not possible,” IIT Roorkee said in a statement to ANI. “However, we are in close touch with CBSE and will try to resolve this for all those affected candidates on priority,” it added.