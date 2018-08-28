No re-admission for those who fail Class X twice: Directorate of Education

For students who have failed the compartmental exam, the DoE said they will be re-admitted to school on the condition that they will sit for all examination for the boards to be conducted in March. (Representational Image) For students who have failed the compartmental exam, the DoE said they will be re-admitted to school on the condition that they will sit for all examination for the boards to be conducted in March. (Representational Image)

A student who has failed more than two times in Class X will not be re-admitted to government schools, said a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) Monday. “In case a student is declared failed in a class for two consecutive years or in compartmental exams, he or she will be invariably counselled about choosing other options like the Patrachar Vidyalaya, NIOS, etc, and will not be re-admitted as a regular student,” the DoE said.

The circular follows a court case, wherein a petition was filed by students who had failed in Class X and were not being re-admitted. The plea cited Article 138 of the Delhi School Education Act, which states that schools cannot deny re-admission.

For students who have failed the compartmental exam, the DoE said they will be re-admitted to school on the condition that they will sit for all examination for the boards to be conducted in March. They should also produce an undertaking from the parents, stating that the student will appear in all subjects.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App