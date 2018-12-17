No proposal to set up environment education centres: HRD

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) is not considering any proposal to set up an environment education centres to expand environmental engineering courses across the country, Parliament was informed on Monday. The information was shared by Union Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

Advertising

“There is no such proposal with the HRD Ministry to set up environment educational centres for expanding environmental engineering courses across government-aided institutions,” Singh said.

“However, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has prepared a six months’ module for environmental studies for implementation in undergraduate courses in universities,” he added.

The Supreme Court had earlier asked the central government to constitute a core committee to monitor and ensure all state education boards make environment education compulsory subject in the school curriculum.

Read| SC asks schools to make environmental studies compulsory

As reported by Indian Express earlier, the court was hearing a PIL filed by environmentalist M C Mehta in 1991, asking for a directive to make study of environment a compulsory subject in schools and colleges. In November 1991 and subsequently in 2003, the top court ordered the NCERT to prepare a model syllabus.