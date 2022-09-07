‘No proposal to merge NEET, JEE with CUET,’ says Education Minister

Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Vineet Joshi said that such a procedure could be implemented but it would need the right kind of research and responses from the stakeholders (Image credits: All India Radio Twitter handle)

While interacting with students studying at coaching institutes in Kota, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that there is no proposal to merge the medical entrance exam NEET and engineering entrance exam JEE with CUET.

Last month, UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that there are plans to merge the national-level engineering and medical entrances with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) from the next academic year with UGC set to form a committee of experts to explore ways to do it.

UGC Chairman said that bringing JEE (Main) and NEET under the larger umbrella of CUET will reduce the burden on students, adding that the idea is in tune with the National Education Policy, 2020. JEE (Main) is the gateway examination for admission to premier engineering institutes in the country and NEET is the entrance test for all undergraduate medical programmes.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Vineet Joshi said that such a procedure could be implemented but it would need the right kind of research and responses from the stakeholders, especially the students who will take the entrance exam as well as their parents.