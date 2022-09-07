scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

‘No proposal to merge NEET, JEE with CUET,’ says Education Minister

Last month, UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that there are plans to merge the national-level engineering and medical entrances with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG)  from the next academic year.

NEET, JEE merger, CUETDirector General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Vineet Joshi said that such a procedure could be implemented but it would need the right kind of research and responses from the stakeholders (Image credits: All India Radio Twitter handle)

While interacting with students studying at coaching institutes in Kota, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that there is no proposal to merge the medical entrance exam NEET and engineering entrance exam JEE with CUET.

Read |liveNEET UG 2022 Result LIVE Updates

Last month, UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that there are plans to merge the national-level engineering and medical entrances with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG)  from the next academic year with UGC set to form a committee of experts to explore ways to do it.

UGC Chairman said that bringing JEE (Main) and NEET under the larger umbrella of CUET will reduce the burden on students, adding that the idea is in tune with the National Education Policy, 2020. JEE (Main) is the gateway examination for admission to premier engineering institutes in the country and NEET is the entrance test for all undergraduate medical programmes.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Vineet Joshi said that such a procedure could be implemented but it would need the right kind of research and responses from the stakeholders, especially the students who will take the entrance exam as well as their parents.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 12:11:37 pm
Next Story

New Prime Minister or not, Larry the cat is here to stay

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

As Soren issue hangs, a look at 'office of profit'
Reading the Pulse

As Soren issue hangs, a look at 'office of profit'

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Understanding the many faces of mental health and suicide in India

Understanding the many faces of mental health and suicide in India

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement