Toggle Menu
No proposal to establish affordable training centres for IIT aspirants from poor families: HRDhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/no-proposal-to-establish-affordable-training-centres-for-iit-aspirants-from-poor-families-hrd-5822271/

No proposal to establish affordable training centres for IIT aspirants from poor families: HRD

"At present, there is no proposal to establish affordable training centres for IIT aspirants belonging to the poor families and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society," HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said

IIT aspirants, IIT aspirants training centres, poor families, IIT aspirants poor families, HRD, HRD minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
“At present, there is no proposal to establish affordable training centres for IIT aspirants belonging to the poor families and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society,” HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said. Representational Image/ File 

The HRD Ministry on Monday ruled out any proposal to establish affordable training centres for IIT aspirants belonging to poor families and the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society.

The information was shared by Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

“At present, there is no proposal to establish affordable training centres for IIT aspirants belonging to the poor families and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society,” Nishank said.

He added, “However, in the interest of students including the most disadvantaged, the government has launched Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM), which offers interactive course content such as video lectures, reading material,  self-assessment through tests and quizzes and online discussion forum for clearing doubts for students from class 9 to post graduation.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 NALSAR launches India’s first animal law postgraduation diploma
2 JoSAA fourth round result 2019 today: Check documents needed for admission at engineering colleges
3 NTA ICAR AIEEA answer key released, how to download via website