Monday, December 06, 2021
No proposal from public-funded universities to set up campuses abroad: Education Minister

By: PTI | New Delhi I |
December 6, 2021 6:46:08 pm
govt universities, education ministerUnion Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan gave the information in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha (Express file photo by Prem nath Pandey)

The Ministry of Education on Monday said there was no proposal under its consideration from public-funded universities to set up campuses abroad.

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan gave the information in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha about whether Delhi University and many other similar public-funded universities propose to set up their campuses abroad.

“As of now no such proposal is under consideration in the Ministry of Education. All the central universities including the University of Delhi are statutory autonomous organisation established under an Act of Parliament and governed by their respective Act and the statutes and the ordinances made there-under,” Pradhan said.

“All administrative, academic decisions are taken by the University with the approval of its statutory bodies, such as Executive Council, Academic Council and Court. However, the Central Universities may admit to its privileges any institution situated outside India subject to the provision in their Act,” he added. 

